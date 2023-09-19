Single-family home sells in Bodega Bay for $2 million

142 Poppy Court (Google Street View)

A 2,170-square-foot house built in 1983 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 142 Poppy Court in Bodega Bay was sold on Aug. 30, 2023, for $1,950,000, or $899 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 2,656-square-foot home on Compass Court in Bodega Bay sold for $1,638,000, a price per square foot of $617. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sea Way in Bodega Bay in April 2023 a 1,941-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $554. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 933-square-foot home at 19909 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay sold in April 2023 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $965. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

