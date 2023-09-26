Single-family home sells in Cloverdale for $551,000

A house located at 115 Clovercrest Drive in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 1,272-square-foot property, built in 1952, was sold on Sept. 11, 2023, for $551,000, or $433 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Grace Court in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,140-square-foot home was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 1,073-square-foot home on Heidi Lane in Cloverdale sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,907-square-foot home at 542 North Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale sold in April 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.