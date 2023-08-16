Single-family home sells in Guerneville for $750,000

The historic property located at 14625 River Road in Guerneville was sold on July 28, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $498 per square foot. The house, built in 1925, has an interior space of 1,507 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,920 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 882-square-foot home at 14758 Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville sold in June 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $692. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 636-square-foot home on Northern Avenue in Guerneville sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $645. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Northern Avenue in Guerneville in June 2023 a 756-square-foot home was sold for $598,000, a price per square foot of $791. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.