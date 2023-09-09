Single-family home sells in Healdsburg for $1.1 million

624 Bianca Lane (Google Street View)

A 2,039-square-foot house built in 1960 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 624 Bianca Lane in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 23, 2023, for $1,100,000, or $539 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,305-square-foot home at 741 University Street in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $1,034. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Grant Street in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,524-square-foot home was sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,426-square-foot home on University Street in Healdsburg sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

