Single-family home sells in Healdsburg for $1.4 million

The spacious property located at 800 South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 30, 2023. The $1,400,000 purchase price works out to $677 per square foot.

The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 2,069 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg in August 2023 a 3,082-square-foot home was sold for $2,282,000, a price per square foot of $740. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,923-square-foot home at 310 Greens Drive in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $1,620,000, a price per square foot of $842. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,140-square-foot home on Orchard Street in Healdsburg sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $658. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.