Single-family home sells in Healdsburg for $1.6 million

The spacious property located at 1503 Lupine Road in Healdsburg was sold on May 15, 2023. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $466 per square foot. The house, built in 1948, has an interior space of 3,432 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,480-square-foot home at 1517 Spruce Way in Healdsburg sold in January 2023 for $1,252,000, a price per square foot of $505.

On Lorraine Court in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 2,248-square-foot home was sold for $1,237,500, a price per square foot of $550.

In March 2023, a 1,874-square-foot home on Lorraine Court in Healdsburg sold for $1,945,500, a price per square foot of $1,038.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.