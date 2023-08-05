Single-family home sells in Healdsburg for $875,000

A 1,316-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The property located at 239 Alexandria Drive in Healdsburg was sold on July 17, 2023. The $875,000 purchase price works out to $665 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,969 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Alexandria Court in Healdsburg in April 2023 a 1,572-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $668. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,857-square-foot home on Lavender Circle in Healdsburg sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,891-square-foot home at 997 Lupine Court in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $1,475,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

