Single-family home sells in Petaluma for $1.1 million

23 Laurel Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,334-square-foot house built in 1890 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 23 Laurel Avenue in Petaluma was sold on April 23, 2024, for $1,100,000, or $825 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,516-square-foot home at 931 B Street in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,186-square-foot home on D Street in Petaluma sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $906. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On B Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,991-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

