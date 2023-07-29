Single-family home sells in Petaluma for $1.5 million

A 2,514-square-foot house built in 1993 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 214 Simon Drive in Petaluma was sold on July 11, 2023. The $1,465,000 purchase price works out to $583 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.3-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.