Single-family home sells in Petaluma for $670,000

1488 Sunrise Parkway (Google Street View)

A house located at 1488 Sunrise Parkway in Petaluma has new owners.

The 952-square-foot property, built in 1980, was sold on Sept. 22, 2023. The $670,000 purchase price works out to $704 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 952-square-foot home at 104 Verde Court in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $714. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,154-square-foot home on Yellowstone Court in Petaluma sold for $1,065,000, a price per square foot of $494. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Cascade Court in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,154-square-foot home was sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $404. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

