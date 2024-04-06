Single-family home sells in Petaluma for $850,000

940 B Street (Google Street View)

A 1,060-square-foot house built in 1908 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 940 B Street in Petaluma was sold on March 15, 2024, for $850,000, or $802 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,991-square-foot home at 1017 B Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $895,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,497-square-foot home on El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,275,000, a price per square foot of $852. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Nob Hill Terrace in Petaluma in May 2023 a 805-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $963. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.