Single-family home sells in Petaluma for $858,000

The property located at 1317 Glenwood Drive in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 4, 2023 for $858,000, or $446 per square foot. The house, built in 1967, has an interior space of 1,924 square feet. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On South McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma in August 2023 a 1,988-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,565-square-foot home at 1274 Pacific Avenue in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,469-square-foot home on Daniel Drive in Petaluma sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

