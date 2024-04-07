Single-family home sells in Petaluma for $939,000

1706 Gateside Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,057-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1706 Gateside Drive in Petaluma was sold on March 15, 2024. The $939,000 purchase price works out to $456 per square foot.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's lot measures 3,581 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,409-square-foot home at 1669 Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $770,000, a price per square foot of $546. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma in August 2023 a 2,113-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,583-square-foot home on Emma Way in Petaluma sold for $490,500, a price per square foot of $310. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.