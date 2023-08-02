Single-family home sells in Rohnert Park for $655,000

A 1,280-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands. The property located at 7207 Circle Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on July 11, 2023. The $655,000 purchase price works out to $512 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Situated on a spacious 6,534-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,364-square-foot home on Coronado Court in Rohnert Park sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Circle Drive in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,391-square-foot home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,536-square-foot home at 7331 Carioca Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $696,500, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

