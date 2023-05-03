Single-family home sells in Rohnert Park for $719,000

The property located at 7625 Melody Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on April 10, 2023 for $719,000, or $379 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,895 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Marlene Court in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,961-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $370.

A 1,328-square-foot home at 15 Breen Way in Cotati sold in February 2023 for $645,000, a price per square foot of $486.

In February 2023, a 900-square-foot home on Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $672.

