Single-family home sells in Rohnert Park for $725,000

The property located at 1271 Marlene Court in Rohnert Park was sold on April 10, 2023 for $725,000, or $370 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,961 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,584-square-foot home on Magnolia Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $458.

On Breen Way in Cotati in February 2023 a 1,328-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $486.

A 1,585-square-foot home at 1328 Maurice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $426.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.