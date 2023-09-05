Single-family home sells in Rohnert Park for $733,000

A house located at 778 Bernadette Avenue in Rohnert Park has a new owner.

The 1,232-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on Aug. 15, 2023. The $733,000 purchase price works out to $595 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Carioca Court in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,536-square-foot home was sold for $696,500, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 7642 Bernice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,300-square-foot home on Bernice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.