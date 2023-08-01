Single-family home sells in Rohnert Park for $819,000

A 2,111-square-foot house built in 2017 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 5404 Kaitlyn Place in Rohnert Park was sold on July 14, 2023. The $819,000 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property's lot measures 4,216 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,978-square-foot home at 2049 Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $344. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 2,499-square-foot home was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,007-square-foot home on Kite Place in Rohnert Park sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.