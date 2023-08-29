Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

A spacious house located at 421 Trail Ridge Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,212-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, for $1,154,000, or $522 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,316-square-foot home at 441 Trail Ridge Place in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $540. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,065-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,065-square-foot home on Woodley Way in Santa Rosa sold for $1,051,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.