Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.4 million

8841 Oakmont Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 8841 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 2,025-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on Aug. 30, 2023. The $1,400,000 purchase price works out to $691 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In July 2023, a 1,870-square-foot home on Hood Mountain Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $782,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,665-square-foot home at 8828 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $723,000, a price per square foot of $434. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hood Mountain Way in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,686-square-foot home was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

