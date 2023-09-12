Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $505,000

A 877-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 714 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 24, 2023, for $505,000, or $576 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,799-square-foot home at 929 Howard Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $842,500, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Nason Street in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,176-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 910-square-foot home on Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $791. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.