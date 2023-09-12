Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $510,000

2045 Illinois Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 2045 Illinois Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 855-square-foot property, built in 1947, was sold on Aug. 25, 2023, for $510,000, or $596 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 828-square-foot home at 1970 Nordyke Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $605,000, a price per square foot of $731. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Nordyke Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,079-square-foot home was sold for $514,500, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,763-square-foot home on Richmond Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

