Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $512,000

A 1,398-square-foot house built in 1980 has changed hands. The property located at 2234 Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 22, 2023, for $512,000, or $366 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.7-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,386-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,563-square-foot home on Allan Way in Santa Rosa sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $544. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,639-square-foot home at 2083 Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $515,250, a price per square foot of $195. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.