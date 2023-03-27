Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $655,000

A 1,509-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located at 2323 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 27, 2023, for $655,000, or $434 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,652-square-foot home on Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $533.

On Tachevah Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,501-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $436.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.