Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $658,500

The property located at 2209 Ironbark Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 3, 2023. The $658,500 purchase price works out to $468 per square foot. The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 1,407 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Peterson Lane in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,030-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $369.

In February 2023, a 1,417-square-foot home on Coventry Court in Santa Rosa sold for $693,500, a price per square foot of $489.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.