Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $680,000

A spacious house located at 8841 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,025-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on April 12, 2023, for $680,000, or $336 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,665-square-foot home on Hood Mountain Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $468.

On Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,973-square-foot home was sold for $972,500, a price per square foot of $493.

A 2,065-square-foot home at 366 Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $902,000, a price per square foot of $437.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.