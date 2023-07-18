Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $725,000

A house located at 510 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,456-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on June 28, 2023. The $725,000 purchase price works out to $498 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 8,276 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,800-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,400-square-foot home at 422 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $564. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.