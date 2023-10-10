Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $765,000

1462 Trombetta Street (Google Street View)

A 2,176-square-foot house built in 2005 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1462 Trombetta Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 22, 2023, for $765,000, or $352 per square foot.

This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 820-square-foot home at 1729 Hearn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $300,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Hearn Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,432-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In July 2023, a 1,343-square-foot home on Goldpan Way in Santa Rosa sold for $683,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.