3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $850,000

A spacious, recently built house located at 1301 Miller Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property, built in 2018, was sold on Feb. 28, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $419 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,557-square-foot home at 3693 Hemlock Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $225,000, a price per square foot of $145.

In February 2023, a 1,604-square-foot home on Perk Place in Santa Rosa sold for $769,000, a price per square foot of $479.

On Holly Park Way in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,251-square-foot home was sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $556.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.