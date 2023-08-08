Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $875,000

The property located at 220 Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 20, 2023. The $875,000 purchase price works out to $509 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,718 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 9,450 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In February 2023, a 1,870-square-foot home on Valley Oaks Place in Santa Rosa sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $455. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,050-square-foot home was sold for $902,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,401-square-foot home at 159 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

