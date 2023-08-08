Single-family home sells in Santa Rosa for $887,000

The property located at 5417 Diane Way in Santa Rosa was sold on July 20, 2023 for $887,000, or $565 per square foot. The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 1,570 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 8,276 square feet, and boasts a pool for relaxation and recreation.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Hazelwood Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,134-square-foot home was sold for $1,077,000, a price per square foot of $505. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,240-square-foot home at 5432 Melita Road in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $679,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,541-square-foot home on Raters Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

