Single-family home sells in Sebastopol for $1.3 million

7572 Meadowlark Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,600-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 7572 Meadowlark Drive in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $1,255,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In May 2023, a 3,281-square-foot home on Dowd Drive in Sebastopol sold for $1,475,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On McFarlane Avenue in Sebastopol in January 2023 a 1,606-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $523. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,635-square-foot home at 7075 Fellers Lane in Sebastopol sold in April 2023 for $1,060,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.