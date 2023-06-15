Single-family home sells in Sebastopol for $1.3 million

A 1,907-square-foot house built in 1959 has changed hands. The property located at 7828 Apple Blossom Lane in Sebastopol was sold on May 26, 2023. The $1,325,000 purchase price works out to $695 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

