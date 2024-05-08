Single-family home sells in Sebastopol for $659,000

1149 Village Way (Google Street View)

A house located at 1149 Village Way in Sebastopol has new owners.

The 1,474-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on April 12, 2024.

The $659,000 purchase price works out to $447 per square foot.

This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. The property occupies a lot of 3,049 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,652-square-foot home at 6808 Barbara Drive in Sebastopol sold in October 2023 for $860,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Redwood Avenue in Sebastopol in May 2023 a 1,247-square-foot home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $505. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,635-square-foot home on Fellers Lane in Sebastopol sold for $1,060,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.