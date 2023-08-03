Single-family home sells in Windsor for $1.1 million

The spacious property located at 404 La Quinta Court in Windsor was sold on July 14, 2023. The $1,137,500 purchase price works out to $442 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 2,574 square feet. This two-story home provides a generous living space with its five bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 9,147 square feet and features a pool for added enjoyment.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 6,010-square-foot home at 428 Cayetano Court in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $2,700,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Buena Tierra Way in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,544-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Vancouver Lane in Windsor sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $526. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

