Single-family home sells in Windsor for $1 million

A house located at 187 Jensen Lane in Windsor has new owners. The 1,554-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on June 27, 2023, for $1,020,000, or $656 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. Situated on a spacious 10,890-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space along with the added bonus of a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,079-square-foot home at 8956 Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $517. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gordon Court in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,624-square-foot home was sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,485-square-foot home on Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $485. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.