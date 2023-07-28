Single-family home sells in Windsor for $725,000

A house located at 356 Winemaker Way in Windsor has new owners. The 1,374-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on July 10, 2023. The $725,000 purchase price works out to $528 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's lot measures 4,356 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Decanter Circle in Windsor in December 2022 a 1,374-square-foot home was sold for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,998-square-foot home at 693 Decanter Circle in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $827,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold for $819,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.