Single-family home sells in Windsor for $900,000

The spacious property located at 1361 Birdie Drive in Windsor was sold on Aug. 8, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $367 per square foot. The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,453 square feet. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Mitchell Lane in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,760-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,827-square-foot home at 1231 Eagle Drive in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,631-square-foot home on Mitchell Lane in Windsor sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.