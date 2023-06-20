Single-family residence in Bodega Bay sells for $1.2 million

A house located at 434 Swan Drive in Bodega Bay has new owners. The 1,328-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on May 31, 2023, for $1,230,000, or $926 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.