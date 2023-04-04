2-bedroom Bodega Bay house sells for $1.4 million

A house located at 5375 El Camino Bella in Bodega Bay has a new owner. The 1,164-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on March 13, 2023. The $1,375,000 purchase price works out to $1,181 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.

