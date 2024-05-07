Single-family residence in Bodega Bay sells for $2 million

A 1,356-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands.

The property located at 7045 Cliff Avenue in Bodega Bay was sold on April 16, 2024. The $2,000,000 purchase price works out to $1,475 per square foot.

This two-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

