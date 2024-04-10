Single-family residence in Cloverdale sells for $605,500

109 Furber Lane (Google Street View)

A house located at 109 Furber Lane in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 1,906-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on March 22, 2024, for $605,500, or $318 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached one-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,940 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,574-square-foot home at 107 William Circle in Cloverdale sold in November 2023 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,419-square-foot home on Marguerite Lane in Cloverdale sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On William Circle in Cloverdale in October 2023 a 1,422-square-foot home was sold for $474,892, a price per square foot of $334. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

