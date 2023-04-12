Single-family residence in Cloverdale sells for $610,000

A 1,284-square-foot house built in 1980 has changed hands. The property located at 178 Chablis Way in Cloverdale was sold on March 21, 2023, for $610,000, or $475 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In March 2023, a 1,536-square-foot home on Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407.

A 1,392-square-foot home at 0 None in Cloverdale sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $438.

On Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.