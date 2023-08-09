Single-family residence in Cloverdale sells for $630,000

A house located at 117 Marguerite Lane in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,419-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on July 17, 2023, for $630,000, or $444 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property occupies a sizable 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On South Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale in July 2023 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,116-square-foot home at 107 Primrose Lane in Cloverdale sold in May 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,300-square-foot home on Spring Court in Cloverdale sold for $649,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.