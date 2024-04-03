Single-family residence in Cloverdale sells for $635,000

149 Clover Springs Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,685-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands.

The property located at 149 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale was sold on March 11, 2024, for $635,000, or $377 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In August 2023, a 1,080-square-foot home on Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Plumeria Court in Cloverdale in January 2024 a 1,672-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $389. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,536-square-foot home at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

