Single-family residence in Cloverdale sells for $649,000

A house located at 102 Spring Court in Cloverdale has a new owner. The 1,300-square-foot property, built in 1998, was sold on June 30, 2023. The $649,000 purchase price works out to $499 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a sizable 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In March 2023, a 1,536-square-foot home on Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,116-square-foot home at 107 Primrose Lane in Cloverdale sold in May 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.