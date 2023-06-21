Single-family residence in Cloverdale sells for $665,000

A house located at 101 Lavender Court in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,392-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on May 31, 2023, for $665,000, or $478 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,392-square-foot home on None in Cloverdale sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,795-square-foot home at 439 Merlot Drive in Cloverdale sold in May 2023 for $665,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gamay Drive in Cloverdale in January 2023 a 2,099-square-foot home was sold for $707,000, a price per square foot of $337. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.