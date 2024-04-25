Single-family residence in Cotati sells for $1.4 million

8841 Lund Hill Lane (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 8841 Lund Hill Lane in Cotati has new owners.

The 2,409-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $1,356,000 purchase price works out to $563 per square foot.

This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached three-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property occupies a lot of 0.5-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 3,830-square-foot home at 8796 Logan Place in Cotati sold in March 2024 for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $470. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Fehler Lane in Cotati in February 2024 a home was sold for $1,165,000.

In December 2023, a 2,673-square-foot home on Fehler Lane in Cotati sold for $1,140,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.