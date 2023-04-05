Single-family residence in Cotati sells for $795,000

A 1,372-square-foot house built in 1948 has changed hands. The property located at 390 West Cotati Avenue in Cotati was sold on March 10, 2023, for $795,000, or $579 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.