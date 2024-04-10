Single-family residence in Cotati sells for $822,000

A house located at 434 Matteri Circle in Cotati has new owners.

The 1,896-square-foot property, built in 2006, was sold on March 22, 2024.

The $822,000 purchase price works out to $434 per square foot.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and four baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,570 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,604-square-foot home at 368 Bonnie Court in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $270,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Loretto Avenue in Cotati in April 2023 a 1,120-square-foot home was sold for $717,000, a price per square foot of $640. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,363-square-foot home on Greenleaf Lane in Cotati sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.